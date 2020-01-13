stranger-things-star-still-unsure-if-hopper-is-alive

David Harbour, star of the Netflix original series Stranger Things, is not sure if Hopper is still alive following Stranger Things 3. He’s hopeful that Hopper is “The American.”

You’d think David Harbour, who plays Hopper in Netflix’s most popular series, Stranger Things, would know if Hopper was still alive after the events of season 3? According to an interview with TheWrap, Harbour is still unsure if Hopper is the American being held in the Russian prison at the end of season 3.

In the interview, Harbour shared that he thought, with how the season ended, that Hopper was definitely the American, but as time has gone by, he’s not sure if that is the case or if the Duffer Brothers and the writers have taken the story in a different direction than he expected.

Here’s what Harbour told TheWrap:

“And I really thought I was ‘The American,’ and then I haven’t heard a lot from them (laughs),” Harbour said. “So I really don’t know if I am. But I thought I was, but it was never discussed.”

Harbour even added that he was so confident that he would be returning as “The American” in season 4 that he never discussed it with the Duffer Brothers. He just assumed it was him, like millions of Stranger Things fans around the world.

If Hopper is not the American, I have no idea who is. There are some who believe it could Dr. Brenner, who disappeared at the end of season 1. I think we’ll see him again at some point after he was confirmed to be alive.

With Stranger Things 4 production reportedly starting soon in Europe, it’s interesting that Harbour said he doesn’t know if Hopper is the American. You’d think he would know by now if he’s back for season 4, but I don’t know how these things work, especially when it comes to trying to prevent spoilers. If Harbour is seen on set of Stranger Things 4, fans will, obviously, know if he’s coming back.

You aren’t the only one hoping for Hopper to return in Stranger Things 4. According to TheWrap, Harbour is very interested in returning. Here’s what he told TheWrap:

“My hope is that there is some sort of resurrection [for Hopper], but I don’t know. I know they haven’t gone into production yet.”

There were reports that Stranger Things 4 was starting production on Jan. 7, 2020. Obviously, it doesn’t look like that happened, but it appears production will start sometime in early 2020. The sooner production starts, the more hope fans will have for a 2020 release on Netflix.

I’m skeptical that we’ll see Stranger Things 4 in 2020. It looks more likely that the new season will be added in the spring of 2021, but we’ll continue to monitor that.

Stay tuned for more news about Stranger Things 4!