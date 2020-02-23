stranger-things-season-4-will-feature-even-more-erica

Now Playing

You can’t spell America without Erica, and you won’t have to imagine Stranger Things 4 without Priah Ferguson. The actress, who plays Lucas’ (Caleb McLaughlin) younger sister Erica, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming fourth season, Variety reports.Netflix declined TV Guide’s request for comment.

Ferguson proved herself to be a scene-stealer when she first appeared in Stranger Things’ second season as a guest star. She was bumped up to a recurring role in Season 3 where her character Erica worked closely with Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Steve (Joe Keery), and Robin (Maya Hawke) during their dangerous capers at the Starcourt Mall.Everything to Know About Stranger Things 4Stranger Things Season 3 ended by showing the kids transitioning from childhood to young adulthood, with Dustin passing on the gang’s Dungeons & Dragons set to Erica in the finale’s final minutes. It’ll be fun to see whether Erica has embraced her nerd side when the show picks back up and how much more involved she’ll be in the adventures to come.

Stranger Things 4 is expected to premiere on Netflix later this year. Seasons 1-3 are currently available to stream on Netflix. Photo: Netflix, Courtesy of Netflix