stranger-things-season-4-was-aiming-for-early-2021-release,-but-now-who-knows?

Stranger Things season 4 was on track for an early 2021 premiere before production recently halted. Sheriff Jim Hopper actor David Harbour revealed the news during a Q&A with fans on social media. Production on the highly anticipated season 4 had started only in the middle of February before it was abruptly shut down a few weeks ago, which was not an easy decision for anybody at Netflix or the show’s cast and crew. However, it was the best decision to make at the time as just about all of Hollywood is on pause.

Since most of the world is hanging out indoors these days, David Harbour let fans ask him questions via Instagram. Obviously, a lot of people wanted to know about Stranger Things and the status of season 4. Answering a question about the release, Harbour revealed that it “was supposed to come out early next year, I think, although I don’t have authority on this.” This falls in with the timeline that many had already thought of, since late this year seemed like a bit of a stretch.

Will we still see Stranger Things season 4 early next year? For now, it seems like we won’t. David Harbour went on to say the release date will “probably be pushed back,” and did not give an estimate as to how far the show will be delayed. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see when things start to get back to normal, which could take some time. Regardless, the health of the cast and crew is of the utmost importance, so when Netflix gives the greenlight, it will be after a lot of thought and consideration.

There were not a lot of people who expected to see Stranger Things season 4 this year, though there was hope. The show has had a bit of a slower turnaround, mainly due to the fact that the cast is in high demand to do other projects. Also, the Duffer Brothers like to take their time when crafting the seasons, making sure they are the best they can be. So, while it may be a while, it will hopefully be worth the wait when season 4 finally emerges.

Much like the movie theaters, Netflix may have to start juggling its release calendar with all of the projects that are currently on hold. Stranger Things is arguably the biggest draw to the streaming platform, so there will be some careful thought as to where to place it when the time comes. David Harbour is a part of another project which has just been delayed. The actor has a part in Marvel Studios’ long-awaited Black Widow movie, which was due to hit theaters on May 1st. For now, it’s unclear when it will be released in theaters. The Q&A was originally taken from David Harbour’s Instagram stories, but has since expired.

Topics: Stranger Things, Netflix, Streaming