stranger-things-season-4:-trailer,-plot,-cast,-release-[latest-updates]

Stranger Things first came into our lives in 2016, and we can’t seem to get enough of it. Even after the disappointing second season, fans still wanted to see what’s next in the lives of our favorite teens.

The show was renewed for a fourth season last year, and we finally have a teaser. Fans are excited because this means that the next season is very, very close.

But, when is the fourth season coming out? Let’s find out:

The fourth season will air worldwide on the streaming service- Netflix. An official release date has not been set yet, but it will release this year, 2020.

Cast

The show stars Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, Will (Noah Schnapp), and Jonathan’s (Charlie Heaton) mother.

Other stars of the show are Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Natalie Dyer as his sister, Nancy, Millie Bobbie Brown as Eleven, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Sadie Sink as Maxine “Max” Mayfield, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington and David Harbour as Jim Hopper.

The show also featured Dacre Montgomery as Billy Hargrove, but his character was killed off in the last season.

The newest addition to the cast was Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, who became a very close friend of Steve. It is confirmed that she will be back for the next season. It has also been confirmed that four new male characters will be added to season four’s lineup. Three of these are teenagers, and one of them is an adult.

The teen-aged roles have been characterized as ranging “from a metalhead to an entitled jock to a character that sounds an awful lot like the twin of Fast Times at Ridgemont High stoner Jeff Spicoli,” whereas the adult character has been attributed to the Russian storyline introduced during season three.

Plot

The third season told the story of the days leading up to the Fourth of July celebration. The new Starcourt Mall becomes the center of attention for Hawkins’ residents, putting most other stores out of business. Hopper becomes increasingly concerned about Eleven and Mike’s relationship while still trying to care for Joyce. A secret Soviet laboratory is also built under the mall, which seeks to open the gateway to the Upside Down, allowing the entities from the Upside Down to possess people in Hawkins and creating a new horror to deal with. Billie is the first one to get possessed by the monster, and he ends up luring other residents to the site where they get infected.

The season ends with Hopper seeming dying, trying to save Jocelyn.

I have to say, her love life is very tragic, considering the deaths of her ex-boyfriend Bob in season 2 and then Hopper in season 3.

It is shown at the end of the last episode that Hopper may not be dead after all.

Season 4

Season 3 set up for the next season by showing a genetically engineered monster from the Upside Down by the Soviet at the end of the season.

A new teaser was also released recently, which showed Hopper working at the Soviet campsite.

The next season will likely show how he makes his way back to Jocelyn and Eleven, while the kids are once again fighting the new and improved Upside Down monster.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, here’s it:

Stay tuned, and we will be back with more latest updates from the upcoming season.