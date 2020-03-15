Stranger Things season 4 shooting Halted due to Corona? No Updates for the Show? Or Everything is Fine?

Stranger things is a sci-fi horror web-series running on netflix and is created by the Duffer brothers.

Recently many theatres, movies and TV shows have been postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak. Some of the movies include big franchises like fast and furious 9, James Bond No Time To Die, Mulan, The New Mutants, A Quiet Place 2. However fans need not be worried cause as of now there’s no news of any obstruction in the way of stranger things season 4.

Release Date for stranger things season 4



Stranger things season 4 teaser trailer is already out and you can watch it on YouTube. It shows us that Hopper is alive and is imprisoned in a snowy wasteland of Kamchatka.





There is no official announcement about the release date yet. But looking at pattern of previous seasons we can say expect the release date be somewhere in late 2020 or early 2021. It turns out to be a long wait until we get to see that happens next.

Who all are in the cast for stranger things season 4



Few of the characters died in the previous season. Billy is certainly dead, thus reducing his chances of return. Although he could return as a flashback.



There is no official news about the cast yet, but we can expect the regulars to return. That is Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven, Finn Wolfhard’s Mike, Winona Ryder’s Joyce, Noah Schnapp’s Will, Caleb Mclaughlin’s Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo’s Dustin, Natalia Dyer’s Nancy, Charlie Heaton’s Jonathan, Maya Hawke’s Robin and Joe Keery.

Plot of stranger things season 4



How did chief hopper survive?



How the Russians detained a Demogorgon?





There are many questions that need to be answered. Season 4 will build up on these questions. As of now it is known that it will have a total of 9 episodes.



Let’s wait to know what happens next.