“stranger-things”-season-4-shooting-cancelled-because-of-covid-19-pandemic

Due to the recent pandemic of COVID-19 many services and production have been called off. To ensure the safety of its people Netflix announced the suspension of the filming and production of many of its movies and TV series. Since Stranger Things season four was supposed to air this year it will be postponed until further notice.

Because of the corona virus pandemic people are advised to remain at home and many public events and gatherings have been cancelled for this year. Many companies and production houses have opted to prevent their employees and crew from acquiring the deadly disease.

Stranger Things season 4 is delayed

Netflix had started the production and filming for season four of Stranger Things had started this year in February. Their shooting locations included Lithuania, Atlanta, and New Mexico.

Netflix might be shifting the release date for the new season from late 2020, possibly in the month of November or December to next year. If we take into account the COVID-19 pandemic then the wait can be even longer.

What changes did Netflix make in the schedule?

After Netflix released a teaser for the fourth season showcasing Jim Hopper, filming was supposed to commence in February, a month later than the supposed schedule. The whole season’s shooting will approximately take around six months. So we can expect the production to be finished till the later months of the year, because of the pandemic.

Many people were in favour of having the fourth season being released in the earlier months of 2021. As this schedule will give the production team enough time to properly create the season. It takes additional eight months after filming for the post production and marketing.

If we take everything into account then Netflix will give out the season in May next year. Whatever the case may be, Netflix decision’s to prioritize the health of the people was essential.