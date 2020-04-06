stranger-things-season-4:-release-date,-trailer,-cast,-plot-and-more!-latest-updates!

The Netflix original series, Stranger Things, is back with a fourth season. The science-fiction series was renewed again in September 2019. The filming had already been started back in October 2019.

Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date

The series is expected to release by late 2020 or early 2021 since there was a long back between the release of the second and the third season, so we may have to wait a bit. However, another piece of bad news is that due to the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19, the release date might get delayed.

Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer

The official trailer was, however, released back in the mid of February. The trailer suggested that the team is not in Hawkins anymore. Another interesting fact revealed through the trailer is that Jim Hopper is not dead. He is back!

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Vulture back in 2017, the Duffer brothers had talked about the wrapping-up of this series in four seasons. Producer Shawn Levy had later teased, “The truth is we’re definitely going four seasons, and there’s very much the possibility of a fifth, beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely.”

The cast of Stranger Things Season 4

The primary ensemble will reprise their roles as usual like Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Noah Schnapp as Will Byers, Sadie Sink as Max, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, and more. New faces might also show up.

The plot of the Stranger Things season 4

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Duffer brothers have teased regarding the upcoming season.

“We have the big broad strokes,” Ross said. “It’s just now about filling in those lines in the details. We’re pretty excited about where it’s potentially going to go. Again, as we said, it’s going to feel very different than this season. But I think that’s the right thing to do and I think it’ll be exciting.”

Matt also added, “I think the biggest thing that’s going to happen is it’s going to open up a little bit, not necessarily in terms of scale [or] in terms of special effects…but open up in terms of allowing portals into areas outside of Hawkins. Assuming there’s a season 4, obviously, the question of who that American is in that cell and then also what they’re doing with the Demogorgon is a tease…That’s obviously going to play a huge role in a potential season four.”

We need to wait for the upcoming season to see whether Eleven gets back her powers. The team is not in Hawkins anymore, and as per the season finale, the team is separated since the Byers move out of Hawkins, which might be a reason that we will witness the team at different places.