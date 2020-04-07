stranger-things-season-4:-release-date,-plot,-new[cast],-upcoming-news-&-latest-updates-you-should-know.

Stranger Things is much-awaited Netflix series and now it is all set to release its fourth season. Its teaser is coming out already. In its teaser, they revealing that Detective HOPPER, who assume dead in the last season or the third season, is surprisingly alive and shown in the mysterious American prisoner monitoring captive by Russian operatives.

The series is an American science fiction drama that accomplishes with the horror genre. This web-television was created by the duffer brothers and released on Netflix. A group of people who don’t know about the program, you should know that a series is a perfect blend of the investigative drama simultaneously with the elements that against the universe, in simple words we can say that with the supernatural elements shown with the touch of horror, science fiction.

Here's the detailed of the upcoming fourth season of "Stranger Things"

WHEN IT WAS CAME:

The official announcement date for Strange Things season four has not been proclaimed, however. star David Harbour explicit via Instagram Live announce that the stranger things 4 decided to release in early 2020, but the shooting of season four had got interrupted because of COVID-19.

However, the pr3evious season discharged in:-

SEASON

EPISODES

RELEASED DATE

1

8

July 15, 2016

2

9

October 27, 2017

3

8

July 4, 2019

Although, the number of episodes in the upcoming season is not confirmed yet. It all depends on the creator’s duffer brothers that how much they want to tell the story to the audience.

WHO’S BACK IN WHAT:

Although, it is difficult to predict the cast of the stranger things season 4 and also there’s no official statement is given nonetheless from Netflix. However we wish to see Noah Schnapp as a Will, Millie Bobby as an Eleven, Gaten Matarazzo as a Dustin, Finn Wolfhard as a Mike, Sadie Sink as a Max and many more. But by the releasing teaser, they reveal their one card that Hopper is alive.

WHAT HAPPEN IN SEASON 4:

Season 4 of the series mainly focused on Eleven powers and seeing the hopper speaking, it’s now been clear that he is in America and he is in the possession of the Russian. Although the storyline of the first season centered on the searching of the young boy and also here they introduced a young girl with psychokinetic abilities. Similarly, second revolves around the universe upside down now their families and friends also know about it. At last in the third season, the entities from the Upside Down to possess people in Hawkins and creating a new horror to deal with.