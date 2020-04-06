stranger-things-season-4:-release-date,-plot,-cast-and-everything-we-know-so-far-about-the-upcoming-season!

The Netflix Original Stanger Things is one of the most loved shows ever. With the nostalgia of the eighties and elements of cosmic horror, the show has managed to win millions of hearts. The show has had three seasons so far. And it is understandable why fans are eager to know about the fourth season.

The third season came out last year and left everyone in a state of shock with that cliffhanger ending. With one of the favorite fan characters supposedly dead, fans are eager to find what lies ahead for the small town. With that in mind, here is everything we know so far about the fourth season of Stanger Things.

Stranger Things Season 4 Release Date

We have some great news for all the fans out there. Yes, it is official. Netflix has decided to renew Stranger Things for a fourth season. However, production is currently suspended on the set because of the unfortunate breakout of COVID-19. We guess that Stanger Things season four will hit Netflix sometime next year provided, the pandemic is controlled.

Stranger Things Season 4 Plot

The third season ended with Hopper’s death and a so-called American prisoner somewhere in Russia. Fans were speculating either that the American prisoner was Hopper or that he was stuck in the Upside Down. Turns out, with the small teaser that was released that the prisoner was indeed Hopper. He is seen walking through the snow with a shaved head.

Stranger Things Season 4 Cast

The lead cast will return for the fourth season of Stanger Things. That means Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, and the rest of the cast will be back. Adding to that, there was a call for actors. So we might get a few new faces in the upcoming season.