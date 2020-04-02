🔥Stranger Things season 4: Release date on Netflix, cast, trailer and more🔥

Stranger Things – Credit: Netflix Use your ← → (arrows) to browseStranger Things – Credit: NetflixStranger Things season 4 is officially in the works!Fans around the world are hoping to find out when the Stranger Things season 4 release date on Netflix will be. Hopefully, we can help!Below, we shared the expected release date for the new season, along with the cast, trailer and synopsis.As we get closer to the release date and find out more information, we’ll be sure to share any and all relevant information here.Stranger Things season 4 release date on NetflixNetflix renewed Stranger Things for season 4 in September 2019, about three months after the Stranger Things 3 release date with an excellent teaser trailer. Since then, we’ve learned a lot about the Stranger Things season 4 release date.The cast and crew started filming Stranger Things season 4 in early 2020. We don’t know the exact date production started, but it was sometime early this year. According to a report from TV Line, production was supposed to last through August with three main locations, Lithuania, Atlanta, and New Mexico.If production would have stayed on schedule, the Stranger Things season 4 release date would have been in early 2021, according to star David Harbour. We’ve been thinking that we’d see Stranger Things season 4 on Valentine’s Day 2021 or sometime around that time.Unfortunately, production on Stranger Things season 4 was shut down in March 2020 because of the coronavirus. We don’t know when production will begin again, but Netflix won’t send this cast, crew, and creative team back to work before it’s completely safe to do so.That means, likely, Stranger Things season 4 will be delayed. Harbour mentioned in a Q&A on Instagram that the fourth season would be “pushed back,” but obviously, even those associated with the show don’t know when production start again.For now, the release date is still up in the air. We’re hoping to see Stranger Things 4 in the spring, summer, or fall of 2021 at this point. We’ll share any information about the release date when we find out.Flip the page to see the Stranger Things season 4 cast!Use your ← → (arrows) to browse