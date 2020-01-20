stranger-things-season-4:-does-noah-schnapp’s-will-byers-have-the-biggest-twist-to-spoil?

Stranger Things fans should keep an eye on Will Byers star Noah Schnapp for season four spoilers because he’s the cast member most likely to accidentally spill all the deets.

The 15-year-old joined his co-stars at last night’s SAG Awards where Millie Bobby Brown slayed in an androgynous Louis Vuitton number and Dustin Henderson actor Gaten Matarazzo dropped Noah in it as the pair looked suspicious af discussing the next chapter of Stranger Things.

The duo were undecided over when filming will kick off, revealing they do know then seemingly backtracking after realising they may have already said too much.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Throwing Noah under the bus while speaking to E! News, Gaten turned to his co-star and grinned: ‘If anyone’s going to spoil something it might be you.’

‘Oh… I mean, I don’t want to answer that. I can’t say anything,’ Noah, in a very jazzy light blue tux, stuttered. But what does this all mean?

Does Will have the biggest plotline to spoil OR is Noah just a blabbermouth?

Looking at Noah’s face, expect big things to come for Will…

One theory from fans speculates the youngest Byers actually created the Upside Down, and actually the hypothesis has a lot of legs.

Until it arrives, all we know for sure about season four is production is scheduled to begin at a defunct prison in Lithuania following the mystery surrounding ‘The American’ who we’re all praying to be Hopper.

Stranger Things 4 is expected to drop on Netflix in 2020.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: SAG Awards 2020: Stranger Things’ Millie Bobby Brown slays adrogynous look in dress suit

MORE: Game Of Thrones star Alfie Allen joins Stranger Things kids on awards circuit for pre-Screen Actors Guild award party