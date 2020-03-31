stranger-things’-millie-bobby-brown-has-some-shocking-facts-which-fans-can’t-enough-off

Millie Bobbie Brown is Hollywood’s favourite girl. The 16-year-old actress rose to fame with Stranger Things. The series instantly became famous when it released in 2016, the credit totally goes to the young bunch of talented actors in the cast. We can never get enough of this series. Ever.
But of late, the fandom has been gushing over some shocking facts about Millie Bobbi Brown! Care to know? Keep on reading.
- She was born in Spain: Although she is of British origin, Millie was actually born in Spain. Did you know that?
- UNICEF’s youngest goodwill ambassador: Millie became a UNICEF goodwill ambassador in 2016 and she has use the platform for all the right reasons. The 16-year-old has addressed some of the major issues like lack of education, bullying and a lot of issues that the youth face. YOU GO, GIRL!
- Eleven has won a hand full of awards! Yes, El has won a number of accolades including People’s Choice Award for her exemplary work in Stranger Things. The English actress has also been nominated for the Emmy.
- Owner of a production Company: Millie is not just an actress, she a producer and writer, can you believe that? PCMA is the name of her production company. Paige Brown, her sister and Millie herself, are writing for the upcoming Netflix show A Time Lost.
- Florence by Mills: Florence by Mills is Millie’s very own beauty line. It is unbelievable how much this teenager has achieved already! In fact, all the products from her beauty line are cruelty-free and vegan!
- She’s a rapster! How can we ever forget Millie’s Monster performance at Salt Lake Comic Con 2016? Millie never ceases to surprise!
- Stranger Things wasn’t her first-ever show: Millie has been a guest star in Modern Family and Grey’s Anatomy before making it to Stranger Things. She made her film debut with Godzilla: The King of Monster.