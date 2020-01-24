stranger-things’-finn-wolfhard-shocked-as-young-co-star-doesn’t-know-one-direction-and-we-hear-liam-payne-crying

We only entered the new decade like, yesterday, but already there’s a whole generation of young people who have no clue who One Direction are.

And Liam Payne might be somewhere crying. Sorry, bro.

Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard sat down for an interview with his The Turning co-star Brooklynn Prince this week and heard a sentence that shook him to the core.

While chatting to Heat, Finn discussed the prospect of a One Direction biopic and whether he would play Harry Styles.

‘Isn’t that too early? But that’s cool, I kinda look like him,’ he replied.

His young co-star Brooklynn interjected: ‘I don’t [know who they are].’

At first, Finn replied casually: ‘You don’t like one direction?’ before the penny dropped and he shot up in his seat, crying: ‘Oh, you don’t know who they are? Jesus, Oh my god, you don’t know who One Direction is? Wow, anyways.’

And just like that, we feel super old.

So let’s do the math to justify how this could even be possible.

There are only eight years between the actors – Finn is 17 while Brooklynn is just nine-years-old. Therefore when 1D decided they to take an indefinite break in 2015, little Brooklynn was aged around four.

Jeez.

One Direction has officially become music your parents listen to. Wow.

Needless to say, 1D fans were just as shocked as we are that the separated boy group aren’t cool anymore.

‘HUH HOW ARE THERE KIDS NOW THAT DONT KNOW ONE DIRECTION,’ one fumed.

Another refused to let 1D’s memory die and said: ‘Imma make sure my kid knows about 1d i be blasting that st in the car when I drive them to school [sic].’

In a true lightbulb moment, another realised: ‘She was born the same year they went to xfactor.’

We are shooketh.

And pretty much summing up all our feelings, one declared: ‘Anyone born during the 2010s don’t deserve rights. they’ve missed too much important stuff.’

Maybe that reunion needs to come sooner, boys…





