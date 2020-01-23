Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard is finally playing a villain in The Turning – and he likes it

You may think there is no better place to be acting than Hawkins, racing against a bunch of rabid demodogs in a Netflix epic. But for Finn Wolfhard, the star has relished playing the villain in new film The Turning, comparing the difference in his character compared to the Mike Wheeler in Stranger Things.

Read: there’s quite a lot of difference here.

Known for playing the lovable but angsty teen and right hand man of Elle (Millie Bobby Brown) in his latest movie, a horror, no less, he’s the manevolent Miles: a rich kid with a penchant for violence and dark, haunted thoughts.

And Finn ruddy loved it.

‘I liked playing a villain after a while because it was a different thing, I’ve never done it before,’ he tells Metro.co.uk. ‘But I thought the character had a lot of layers.’

He added of his proclivity of giving Mackenzie Davis’s character Kate hell: ‘I felt pretty bad for the first few weeks. Like, she’s got to deal with me for four months like this?!

‘I thought it was so fun to do that and Mackenzie was such a fun scene partner. She’s probably the best actress I’ve ever worked with so doing those scenes with her was like having…we really had fun doing it. I hope Mackenzie says she had fun too…’

With a near-all-female cast and female director in Floria Sigismond, the Turning set was something Finn had never seen before – having worked on male-dominated projects such as It and Ghostbusters.

‘For Stanger things, it as “here you have your three friends who is the same age as you”, with It, “here’s six boys the same age as you”,’ Finn says. ‘Now it’s like, “here’s your sister, she’s seven-years-old, she’s a girl, here’s your governess, she’s mid-20s and you have your cook and your cleaner Mrs Gross who’s in her 70s”. Also Floria as a director.’

He continues: ‘When you first get there you’re a teenage boy, who do I talk to? I don’t have anyone to relate to. But then I felt it helped the character even more, because he felt more cut off almost. But that was one of the first thing I noticed. But a week into it, I was, “whatever”. It made me a better person being around all those amazing, bada*s girls.’

The actor might be working on some of the biggest sets on our screens right now, but when Finn starts to pepper his sentences with the tell-tale, ‘ums’ and ‘likes’ of teenage vernacular you remember the dude is just your average 17-year-old – with a pretty awesome day job.

And somehow, somehow, he balances working for months at a time on these sets, all over the world, while playing guitar in band Calpurnica, to filming his own projects – while still going to a run-of-the-mill high school in his native Vancouver.

How on Earth does this kid have enough time to scratch himself?

‘I’m asking myself that every day,’ he laughs. ‘We try to set up as many breaks we can. Believe it or not, I still go to regular high school. I have five months left. But who’s counting?’

Finn adds: ‘Working all the time can be really maddening, but I’m a natural worker. I’m always writing or playing guitar. I always tell my parents, “I wish I had a break”, and then I finally get one for a month and after the third day I’m like, “this is the most boring thing ever I wish I was working”. So it’s this weird vicious cycle.’

The Turning is in cinemas tomorrow.





