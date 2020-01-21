stranger-things-fans-spot-glaring-demodog-plot-hole-and-we-need-answers

Stranger Things fans have been busy wracking their brains over a season two plot hole that went unanswered in the latest chapter.

In the second series, Dustin (played by Gaten Matarazzo) and Steve (Joe Keery) put the body of a dead Demodog in Joyce Byers’ (Winona Ryder) freezer to preserve it as evidence to prove the Upside Down exists.

But the most recent installment failed to address what happened next.

Did Joyce discover the Demodog? Was it given to scientists? Did it come back to life unscathed?

Desperate for concrete answers, one Stanger Things fan went to the only place they knew where to get some help, Reddit.

‘What happened to the Demodog in the fridge?’ user paleoarty asked. ‘It just hit me that the Demodog which Dustin put in the Byers’ fridge at the end of season two was never brought up again or even referenced.

‘Any theories on what happened with that?’

User IcedHemp77 handily replied: ‘Never brought up again but since the lab was “taking care” of Will I would assume they gave it back when they all agreed not to tell anyone.’

In a separate thread, another answered: ‘After Eleven closed the gate, all the Demodogs died or became unconscious without a connection to the Mind Flayer.

‘We can only assume that the same thing happened to the one inside the fridge. We can also assume that it’s one of the only Demodogs that Hawkins lab weren’t able to confiscate and research/destroy.’

Although we didn’t get any answers in the latest season of Stranger Things, we’re holding out hope that the fourth series might give us some closure.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.





