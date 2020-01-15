stranger-things’-charlie-heaton-cosies-up-to-co-star-girlfriend-natalia-dyer-as-actress-turns-25

Stranger Things stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer continue to be the world’s cutest couple as he celebrated her birthday in style with a rare snap together.

The British actor, who plays Jonathan Byers in the Netflix series, has been dating his on-screen girlfriend Natalia IRL since 2017, but the famously reclusive pair rarely pop on each other’s Instagrams.

However, Charlie broke his social media silence for Natalia, who has played Nancy Wheeler on Stranger Things since 2016, celebrating her big day as he shared a picture of the pair cuddling up and looking truly adorable over on the ‘gram.

Captioning the snap with a simple birthday cake emoji to mark the American actress turning 25, the picture naturally sent fans wild, with one commenter writing: ‘I’m gonna cry this is the cutest thing ever’ while the official Stranger Things account added: ‘Stan jancy for clear skin.’

Ending its third series on a big ol’ cliffhanger this summer, stans of the sci-fi series have eagerly been awaiting any news on the return of Stranger Things.

But according to Millie Bobby Brown, people don’t need to worry, as the 15-year-old confirmed that filming for season four will start soon.

The actress told fans in an Instagram Q & A that things would be kicking off ‘early this year for sure’, adding that she was ‘v excited ab it [sic].’

Although no official start date or filming location has been confirmed, the Stranger Things Twitter account did tease a set change.

Back in December, they wished their fans a happy Christmas and New Year with w post that read: ‘2020, we’re not in Hawkins anymore.’

They then changed their location to read: ‘Is this really Hawkins?’ before making it the devil face emoji.

Production will reportedly start late this month or early February where they’ll primarily be using a prison and will film in and around the same set as HBO’s Chernobyl in Lithuania.

Road trip, anyone?

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Love Island recap: Ollie Williams’ exit teased as Mike Boateng goes back to Leanne

MORE: Demi Lovato announces huge comeback live performance at the 2020 Grammys





