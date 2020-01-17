stranger-things-and-lucifer-conventions-announced-for-2020

Stranger Things – Credit: Netflix

A new year means new fan conventions. And two of Netflix’s most popular shows – Stranger Things and Lucifer – may be coming to a city near you!

Creation Entertainment recently announced its 2020 fan convention lineup with “Stranger Con” and “Salute to Lucifer” on the list. Thanks to the entertainment company, you’ll have the chance to have a weekend full of your favorite stars from two of Netflix’s biggest shows.

And unlike larger-scale conventions Wizard World or Comic-Con, these two events focus solely on the shows! Below are some details about each one:

Stranger Things

April 4-5, Los Angeles, CA

June 13-14, Edison, NJ

July 11-12, Chicago, IL

Who will be there (more guests could be added):

Los Angeles: Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Chester Rushing, Sadie Sink, Matty Cardarpole

New Jersey: Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Chester Rushing

Chicago: Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Chester Rushing

Lucifer

May 2-3, Chicago, IL

October 17-18, Whippany, NJ

Who will be there ( more guests could be added):

Chicago: Tom Ellis, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Rachel Harris, D.B. Woodside, Kevin Alejandro

New Jersey: Tom Ellis, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Aimee Garcia, Rachel Harris, D.B. Woodside, Kevin Alejandro

Be sure to keep checking the Creation Entertainment website for guest updates and prices (tip: sometimes they release “Early Bird” prices, so if you wait too long they can go up).

Both “Stranger Con” and “Salute to Lucifer” have some of the biggest stars from each show, which is so exciting!

Last year, Creation Entertainment hosted Stranger Things and Lucifer conventions, but I wasn’t able to go to either of them. But, I have been to other conventions hosted by the company so I’ve gathered some things for you to expect if you’ve never been to a Creation Entertainment convention and some tips to help you out.