stranger-things-4:-tweet-hints-new-season-is-coming-this-year

A new tweet from the Stranger Things writers has fans thinking Stranger Things 4 will be released on Netflix in 2020 after all.

The Stranger Things 4 release date has been one of the most discussed and debated things on the internet in 2019 and the early days of 2020. Based on a recent tweet from the Stranger Things writers, many fans believe Stranger Things 4 is coming to Netflix in 2020, according to a report from What’s on Netflix.

On New Year’s Eve, the Stranger Things Writers tweeted “we’re not in Hawkins anymore” in the middle of a “2020” outline.

Of course, fans have taken this as confirmation that the new season is coming in 2020. After posting the tweet, the Stranger Things Writers have not commented on any of the fans asking if it means the season is coming in 2020. Netflix has not commented on the news.

We shared the tweet below!

┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓┏━━┓

┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃┗━┓┃┃┏┓┃

┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃

we’re not in hawkins anymore

┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃┃┏━┛┃┃┃┃

┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃┃┗━┓┃┗┛┃

┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛┗━━┛ — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) December 31, 2019

When I first saw the tweet, I didn’t think this was confirmation that the new season is coming in 2020. To me, it was just another social media thing people were doing. After further consideration, it does seem to suggest there’s a possibility that the new season could be released in 2020.

This might be the good news Stranger Things fans have been waiting for! I’m still a little skeptical, though. The fact that Netflix has not commented yet is interesting. Usually, they’d want to break the news first or they’d pile on the news by retweeting and sharing from the dozens of accounts associated with the streaming network.

Before we get really into the release date talk, let’s examine the Stranger Things 4 timeline. The third season premiered in the summer of 2019, and Netflix announced the renewal in the fall. We knew the show was coming back for season 4, but Netflix had to make it official.

Later, TV Line reported the new season would begin filming in January 2020 and production would likely last through August. According to a report from What’s on Netflix, production is slated to begin on Jan. 7, and it will last through Aug. 5.

Generally speaking, Stranger Things usually has a bigger gap between the end of production and the release of the season. The third season wrapped filming in November, and it was released in July of the next year. That’s about seven months. As you can see, this would be a really quick break between production and release.

Since the release of Stranger Things 3, I’ve been operating under the assumption that there would be a big break between seasons. I’m hoping that’s not the case, but it’s not the norm for how Netflix or Stranger Things have done things so far.

If Stranger Things 4 does premiere in 2020, it will likely be in December 2020, likely around Christmas. There’s just no way the show is going to be released earlier than that. They’ll need at least four months from the end of production to edit the new season and promote it.

Again, I’m not sure the season will be added in 2020, but if it does, it’s likely because the story will be set around Christmas, and that’s super exciting to think of all the possibilities. We know Eleven and Will are heading back to Hawkins for Christmas. Mike and Eleven discussed that in the season 3 finale, so that would be a great time to bring these characters all back together.

We assume the last season of Stranger Things left off around October, so a couple of months would have passed before we catch back up with these characters in Stranger Things 4.

I have to say that I love the idea of Stranger Things 4 coming to Netflix around the holidays. Again, I’m a little skeptical about the possibility of squeezing production, post-production and promotion in within a year. But, that tweet is starting to open me up to the idea that it might be possible!

Stay tuned for more news about Stranger Things 4!