stranger-things-4-to-begin-production-‘in-lithuania-on-chernobyl-set’:-the-american’s-identity-is-incoming

Stranger Things left fans on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season three, after teasing The American, but not actually revealing who he is.

And while fan theories swirl the internet, it seems as though we’ll finally get to find more out about the mystery role in the next installment of the sci-fi series.

While no date has been confirmed for when production will start on season four, it has not been claimed the cast will head on out to Lithuania where they’ll begin filming.

According to Murphys Multiverse, production will start late this month or early February where they’ll primarily be using a prison and will film in and around the same set as HBO’s Chernobyl.

The final scenes of season three saw Jim Hopper (David Harbour) sacrifice himself in order to save both Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Joyce (Winona Ryder) and the entire town of Hawkins.

The much-loved character was zapped into the unknown, after putting up a fierce fight against the Russians.

However, as no body was left behind, it seems fans are more than convinced he’ll be saved.

Some have even theorised that the other side of the portal was actually the Russian lab that ‘The American’ is being held up in.

Harbour recently commented on his character’s death scene, when put on the spot at at German Comic Con Dortmund.

Here he said: ‘I feel like, in a sense, that character needed to die.

‘He needed to make some sacrifice to make up for the way he’s been living for the past like 10 years, the resentments that he’s had. So he needed to die.’

The 44-year-old continued: ‘Now whether or not there is this second act, whether or not there is some sort of resurrection, whether or not we can see him go off in a certain way, would be really interesting to me. I would love it.

‘Anybody watch Lord of the Rings? Gandalf the Grey fights the Balrog, descends into darkness, battles him forever, and everyone thinks he’s dead.

‘And then he re-emerges as Gandalf the White, with sort of a new strength and a new power. That would be an interesting arc for him.’

Stranger Things seasons one to three are available to stream on Netflix.





