stranger-things-4-rumors:-production-and-filming-has-started

Stranger Things – Credit: Netflix Stranger Things 4 has started production and filming already in Lithuania. The Netflix Original series will be coming back to start filming in the U.S. in early March.Great news for all Stranger Things fans! Production and filming for Stranger Things 4 has already started in Lithuania.The cast and some of the crew have reportedly started filming in Lithuania. We know that they’re filming a few prison scenes and we know why. Season 3 of Stranger Things ended with a scene in a prison where an unknown American is being held.TV shows never film scenes in order but I would expect one of the prison scenes will kick off the premiere. Each season has started off nothing to do with the main cast and I wouldn’t expect season 4 to change that.Season 4 will also return to the roots of Atlanta, Georgia to film in early March. Casting calls for extras have been released so, despite any official wording from the Duffers or cast, we can confirm that the series will be back in Atlanta to film in early March. We know the exact filming date, for now, will be Mar. 12 but of course that’s subject to change.This makes sense based on the interviews that several of the cast members were featured in. When asked when does filming start for the new season, they all pretty much said late February to early March.When season 4 was announced, one of the biggest statements in the announcement video was “we are not in Hawkins anymore.” Well, even though that may be true for the major plot of season 4, we know for a fact that the new season will contain Hawkins in some form. Outside of the Byers family, the rest of the group still lives in the town so it was never a thought of we wouldn’t see Hawkins at all but as to how often.What we knowWe haven’t received much information about the new season of Stranger Things but as we get closer and closer to filming in the U.S., more information will begin to leak. We’ve learned about a few possibilities over the past couple of weeks as well.The first news was that season 4 could be broken up into two parts. We’ve seen Netflix do this with other shows such as Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, BoJack Horseman, Fuller House, and Lucifer. Honestly, I’m not a fan of splitting up the season. It makes more sense to just renew the series for a season 5.The big rumor that is floating out there is that season 4 will consist of nine episodes instead of the originally planned eight. Season 2 consisted of nine episodes so this is something that could hold true.According to TV Line’s Michael Ausiello, who also broke the news about nine episodes, he stated that one or more episodes in season 4 that will focus on the origin story of a main character.Is Hopper alive?Of course, the elephant in the room is Hopper. What is going to happen with this beloved character? Is he the American behind that Russian door?We simply don’t know the answer to that at the moment. The last time we heard from David Harbour, he insisted that he still doesn’t know if Hooper is alive or not. Obviously, that is the series biggest question coming into season 4 so it’s expected to be tight lip sealed.As the Stranger Things cast and crew is set to begin filming in the U.S. soon, we can expect to know more and more as time passes. I feel like hiding David Harbour in Atlanta without anybody seeing him would be very difficult. As big as the series is and how much they will promote season 4, it’s hard for me to believe that David Harbour, if involved with season 4, wouldn’t be apart of promotional tours, talk shows or the show premiere.It’s been rumored that season 4 could involve flashback scenes, which could contain Hopper. This would allow the series to not spoil exactly who the American is behind the door. If, in fact, Hopper is the one behind the door, the Duffer brothers could easily set it up as season 4 will contain flashbacks of him so he has no choice but to be apart of the new season.This could be where the reported origin story comes in. It’s going to be very interesting to see how things play out over the next few months.Stay tuned for more news on Stranger Things 4!