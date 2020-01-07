stranger-things-4-reportedly-starts-filming-today

According to a recent report, Stranger Things 4 has started production! Production is scheduled to run from January to August 2020.

Good news, Stranger Things fans! Stranger Things 4 starts filming on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, according to a report from What’s on Netflix.

Netflix has not officially confirmed the start of production yet. When Stranger Things 3 started filming, the streaming network shared a video from the table read to let fans know filming had started.

We’re hoping for something similar to happen with the start of production on the new season, although it probably won’t be until tomorrow, at the earliest. That’ll give them time to film and edit a short video from the table read or something like that.

Given the stakes of the season, it’s entirely possible we won’t hear anything from Netflix during the filming of Stranger Things 4.

As you recall, the third season ended on somewhat of a cliffhanger. There’s an American being held in prison at a Russian base where the Russians are feeding other prisoners to a Demogorgon. We think that American happens to be Hopper, played by David Harbour. Netflix will likely want o keep Harbour’s involvement, or lack thereof, a secret as long as they can. So, that’s one reason not to expect a video from the set of Stranger Things 4 like we got for Stranger Things 3.

To film season 4, Harbour would have to be in and around Atlanta, where Stranger Things films, and it’s going to be really hard to keep his presence there a secret unless he just lives in his trailer and goes to and from set every day.

TV Line broke the news in the fall of 2019 that Stranger Things 4 would start production in January 2020. Production is scheduled to last until August, which puts a 2020 release date in jeopardy. I had been assuming Stranger Things 4 would be pushed back until 2021 because there’s always a pretty big gap between the end of production and the premiere of the season for previous seasons of the series.

A recent tweet from the Stranger Things Writers has many fans thinking the new season is going to premiere on Netflix in December 2020. We’ll let you know more as soon as we find out. Obviously, it’d be great to see this new season as soon as possible!

I’m just happy this great series is coming back. I’d wait years, if I have to, to see the new season of the series, so if it’s 2020 or 2021, it makes no difference to me. I just want the Duffer Brothers and their team to have the time to make this season as good as it could possibly be.

Stay tuned for more news about Stranger Things 4! We’ll be sure to share any news about the new season as it breaks!