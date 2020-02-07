stranger-things-4-might-be-nine-episodes-and-feature-an-origin-story

Stranger Things – Credit: Netflix Stranger Things 4 might be nine episodes, one more episode than the season was originally expected to be. We could learn more about the origin of one character, according to a new report.There are more Stranger Things 4 rumors circulating on the web! One day after it was reported that Stranger Things 4 will be split into two parts, the latest rumor is about the episode count in the new season.According to TV Line’s Michael Ausiello, Stranger Things 4 may consist of nine episodes. After the season 4 renewal, it was reported by TV Line and other outlets that there would be eight episodes in the new season. Now, it’s looking like there will be nine episodes in the upcoming season.That’s, of course, good news for Stranger Things fans! With the long wait between seasons, we all want as many episodes as we can get.The first and third seasons of the series consist of eight episodes. Season 2, on the other hand, was nine episodes, so it’s not like the show is changing course dramatically or anything like that.Interestingly, Ausiello also claims there could be one or more episodes in the new season that will focus on the origin story of one of the main characters. That might be the reason why we’re getting an “extra” episode in season 4.That sort of happened in season 2 when Eleven went to Chicago to meet and learn from Kali. That wasn’t an origin story, but it was a coming-of-age journey of sorts for Eleven. That seventh episode of season 2 was basically a standalone episode, and we could see something like that in season 4 with this origin story.Ausiello did not share who will be featured in this origin story, but I’m guessing it will be Eleven or Hopper. Those are the two characters who fans would really like to learn more about. I could also see the series focusing on Max’s story prior to her move to Hawkins, but that’s probably for a different time.I think it’d be really interesting if they did Hopper’s backstory as the season 4 premiere. We don’t know if he’s alive or not yet, but they could share a lot more information about his background that way.I’d also really like to see more of Eleven’s backstory, although it will be traumatic for many reasons. We still have so many questions about her powers, her connection with the demogorgon and the Upside Down, and her past could provide some of those answers.We’ll be sure to let you know more about Stranger Things 4 when we find out! We know production starts on season 4 in the US soon, and there are already rumors about the series filming over in Europe right now.It looks like Stranger Things 4 will be released on Netflix in 2021, but that has not been confirmed yet.Stay tuned for more news about Stranger Things 4!