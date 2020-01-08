stranger-things-4-filming-location-rumors-are-a-good-sign-for-hopper-fans

A recent report about a Stranger Things 4 filming location could mean Jim Hopper is still alive in that Russian Prison from the end of Stranger Things 3.

If you’re hoping to see Jim Hopper return in Stranger Things 4, the latest wave of Stranger Things rumors should cheer you up.

According to a report from Charles Murphy of Murphy’s Multiverse, Stranger Things 4 is scheduled to begin filming in Lithuania in the near future. The report does not mention the exact filming date.

The Murphy’s Multiverse scoop isn’t the first we’ve read about Stranger Things starting production in Lithuania. There have been rumors on Reddit and other fan forums dating back to last month. Unfortunately, it’s impossible to confirm that information and who it’s coming from.

According to a report from What’s on Netflix, Stranger Things 4 was scheduled to start production on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Regardless of the start date, the increase in rumors about Lithuania is starting to give Hopper fans a little more hope that their guy is alive and being held in the Russian prison that we saw at the end of season 3.

The report also claims Stranger Things 4 will be filming in an old prison and using locations near where the HBO series Chernobyl was filmed. Very interesting, indeed.

Netflix isn’t moving production halfway across the world for just anybody. If production is really moving to Lithuania, there’s a really good chance that Hopper is still alive in that prison.

It will be interesting to note how long the crew will be in Lithuania to film these scenes. Will they be doing all the exteriors in Lithuania and then coming back to the sound stages in Atlanta to film all of the interior scenes? We’ll find out soon enough!

According to the report, the full season will not be filmed in Lithuania. After they wrap in Europe, production will move back to Atlanta.

It should be noted that Netflix has not commented on any of these rumors, and they probably won’t until exactly the moment the streaming network wants to. Because Stranger Things is such a big show, there’s bound to be some information, including images from the set or of the production team, to come from Lithuania in the next few months. We’ll be sure to let you know if these rumors are confirmed or if it’s all just smoke.

Over the last few weeks, there have been tons of rumors about Stranger Things 4, the release date and the start of production. I don’t know what to make of everything, honestly. Anything can go wild online these days.

At the time of publishing, it looks like Stranger Things 4 is coming to Netflix in 2021. If the reports are to be believed, production will last through August, and that makes for a really tight window to get the show edited and promoted for a 2020 release. Some fans think it a 2020 release date is possible, though!

We’ll let you know more about Stranger Things 4 when we find out!