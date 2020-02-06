stranger-things-4-could-be-split-into-two-parts,-according-to-new-rumor

Stranger Things – Credit: Netflix Stranger Things 4 might be split into two parts, according to an unconfirmed report. Filming is starting soon on the new season of the Netflix original series.Stranger Things 4 is going to look a lot different from previous seasons of the Netflix original series. We’re leaving Hawkins after all. A new report suggests the new season might be structured a little differently than previous seasons of Stranger Things, as well.According to a report from We Got This Covered, Stranger Things 4 is going to be split into two parts, and the second half of season 4 could be “marketed as season 5.”The report cites a source familiar with the show, and said source has confirmed some pretty big news about Fast 9 and Transformers, according to the report.I don’t really understand some of the elements of this report. It sounds like, to me, Netflix is just going to renew the show for a fifth season. The report says the show was going to end after season 4, which is what the Duffers mentioned a few years ago, but shortly after, it was also said a fifth season is possible. In other words, this isn’t exactly shocking news, and some might say it’s not even “new” news.Interestingly, Netflix has a good track record of breaking up final seasons of shows into two parts. We’ve seen Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, BoJack Horseman, Fuller House, and Lucifer split into two parts for their final seasons. It’s also going to happen for Grace and Frankie, as well. So, it’s totally possible they would do this for Stranger Things, too.What’s even more interesting, though, is that we might not see a satisfying conclusion at the end of season 4, and that’s the one thing I’m taking away from this rumor.We’ve seen pretty satisfying conclusions at the end of each season so far. In season 1, Will was saved, and Eleven disappeared. In season 2, Eleven came back and stopped the Mind Flayer, and we got to see these characters celebrate the Snow Ball. In season 3, the Mind Flayer was stopped again, and the Russians were defeated.Of course, we also saw little things that set up the story for the next season at the end of each season, but the main storylines were wrapped up.This report opens the possibility that we won’t get the main story of season 4 wrapped up, and this season could be a bridge of sorts to the final season.Like with everything Stranger Things, I think it’s important to take these rumors and reports with a pinch o’ salt. Netflix does a very good job of keeping this show’s secrets under lock and key (not to be confused with the locks and keys in Locke & Key), so at this point, it’s impossible to know what exactly to believe.Stranger Things 4 is starting production soon, if it hasn’t already started already! We’ll let you know more about the new season of the best Netflix original series so far!