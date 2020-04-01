“stranger-thing”-season-4:-is-“billy”-going-to-return??-other-updates-for-release-date,-plot-and-cast-are-here??

Stranger Things is one of the most intriguing science fiction horror series by Netflix. The story is set in Indiana, where a small boy goes missing, and the series further takes us through the problems that his friends, family, and the local police face while looking for him. These problems are of various kinds involving top-secret government missions, supernatural forces, and a very strange little girl. Season 3 made it crystal clear that the show will not be stubborn with the plot or characters that fail to work for the audience and will capitalize on the aspects of the show that have been well received.The last episode of Season 3 had an explosive climax that has the potential to change various dynamics on the show. The episodes focus on defeating the Mind Flayer and the Russian Gate. The episode also has a very significant sacrifice made by Billy, which results in his death.As this show has a reputation for being unpredictable, his return in Season 4 somehow would not be very surprising. The last season also sees them leaving Hawkins, which further signals that the next season will be based outside the original location.Netflix released a teaser recently and titled it From Russia ….. With Love, the teaser came as a relief for most fans that were left wondering about the well being of Hopper, one of the most loved characters on the show.Stranger things fan rejoice as another teaser has been released on the official twitter handle of the show.It confirms the cast members that will be returning for the next season without giving away too much. Just as the teaser, this table does not divulge much into the details. Among the faces spotted in the grainy ‘80s-style footage are Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Noah Schnapp (Will), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas). Currently, as Netflix has shut down production due to coronavirus pandemic, a 2020 release for stranger things does not seem likely.