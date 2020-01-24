‘straightforward’-post-brexit-form-for-northern-ireland-traders-has-’31-data-elements’







Northern Ireland hauliers will have to complete checks on goods (Cate McCurry/PA)

A purportedly “straightforward” form that Northern Ireland businesses will have to fill out to send goods to Great Britain post-Brexit is actually a complex document with “31 data elements”, it has emerged.

In October last year, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay revealed in the Commons that paperwork would be required for the hauliers, prompting anger from DUP MPs.

He later insisted the form would involve “fairly straightforward” data and would not be a burden on business.

It has now emerged, however, the paperwork will be more complicated than previously suggested, according to a Guardian report.

The Freight Transport Association said hauliers could be fined if they get elements of the “Exit Summary Declaration” wrong and called for it to be ruled out in negotiations.

“There are up to 31 data elements in an exit summary declaration required to take goods out of the EU now and post-Brexit (ie out of Northern Ireland) when the mode is road freight. Only two of these are optional, meaning 29 data elements are mandatory,” the FTA’s head of European policy, Pauline Bastidon said.

When Stephen Barclay confirmed paperwork would be necessary last year, the then-DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds warned: “”This will adversely affect the most important trade we have in Northern Ireland.”