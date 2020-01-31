straight-forward-rep-out-how-to-seem-and-dwell-scurry-tottenham-v-man-metropolis

Tottenham mute absorb all the pieces to play for this season despite a rotten initiating to the fresh year.

Spurs absorb obtained upright two of their final eight clashes in all competitions – against Middlesbrough and Norwich – and stay unconvincing within the absence of Harry Kane.

But optimism remains following the permanent signing of an increasing number of influential midfielder Giovani Lo Celso and pacey PSV winger Steven Bergwijn.

Jose Mourinho’s men are upright six factors adrift of Chelsea within the tip four and should be determined to slim that gap within the impending weeks.

Metropolis’s Premier League title ambitions absorb been all-but shelved with Liverpool 19 factors ahead on the tip.

Pep Guardiola just will not be going to enable his men to relent, nonetheless.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the pieces it might perchance most likely be essential to be taught about how to seem the Tottenham v Man Metropolis game on TV and on-line.

What time is Tottenham v Man Metropolis?

Tottenham v Man Metropolis will kick off at 4: 30pm on Sunday 2nd February 2020.

What channel is Tottenham v Man Metropolis?

You can look the sport continue to exist Sky Sports Premier League and Indispensable Occasion from 4: 30pm.

Sky customers can particular person channels for upright £18 per 30 days or add your entire sports activities equipment to their deal for upright £23 per 30 days.

Straight forward rep out how to dwell scurry Tottenham v Man Metropolis

You can look the match with a Sky Sports day scurry for £9.99, a week scurry for £14.99 or a month scurry for £33.99, all without signing up to a contract.

NOW TV might perchance be streamed by a computer or apps chanced on on most natty TVs, phones and consoles.

Existing Sky Sports customers can dwell scurry the sport by the utilization of the Sky Bound app on a model of devices.

Who will put off? Potts predicts…

Spurs absorb increased need for the factors given they’re mute within the speed for a Champions League residing.

Lo Celso has been a increasing drive within the crew and Christian Eriksen’s departure might well honest no doubt absorb a galvanising impact on the squad.

Metropolis are lethal on the entrance foot but stay at possibility of slither when attackers drive at them – one thing Spurs will hope to raise beefy profit of.

Prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Man Metropolis