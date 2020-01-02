stormzy’s-tv-acting-debut,-little-mix:-the-search-and-killing-eve-season-3-teased-in-epic-first-look-at-bbc-2020

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

The BBC have dropped one hell of a teaser for their 2020 – including Stormzy’s TV debut, a first look at Little Mix: The Search, and the return of Killing Eve for season 3.

It’s clear the Beeb are going all out for this year with their output, with the two minute long trailer showcasing everything from comedy to dramas to old favourites.

Halfway through, we get our first glimpse of Stormzy in action in the adaptation of Malorie Blackman’s Noughts and Crosses – giving a knowing nod as he tilts his head and declares: ‘Let’s party!’

The rapper has only ever acted in one other role, starring in film Brotherhood back in 2016 as character Yardz (plus his music videos, if you want to count them, but we’re not.)

It was announced in March last year he will be making an appearance in Noughts and Crosses, the BBC adaptation of the book series of the same name that’s been produced in part by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation.

If that’s not for you, then there’s always classics returning including Call The Midwife and Killing Eve season three, with tiny glimpses revealing next to nothing about what happens.

Fresh from his first public appearance in months, there’s due to be a new series of Peter Kay’s Comedy Shuffle – which documents the star’s best sketches from his decades in the industry.

Then there’s Little Mix: The Search, which will see the band take on a talent hunt to find their support act for their 2020 tour, after finding fame on the X Factor.

Chuck in some new Line Of Duty, Michelle Keegan in Our Girl, Mary Berry searching for Britain’s Best Home Cook and All Round to Mrs Browns, and we’ve officially booked ourselves up for the year.

Basically, you want it? The BBC have you covered.

Seeing as they’ve had a pretty stellar start just two days in with Dracula and Doctor Who delivering the goods, we can’t wait to see what they bring up next.





