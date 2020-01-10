stormzy-vs-wiley-is-the-best-tribute-to-grime-we-could-ask-for

The British music scene is in a beautiful place right now.

Over the last five years grime artists have hit the mainstream in a big way – even legendary MC D Double E took centre stage in Ikea’s most recent TV and social campaign.

Grime has become big business.

As a grime blogger-turned-photographer/magazine editor, I’ve seen the highs and lows, dry spells and the sold-out shows and it’s beautiful to see exceptionally gifted artists win, get paid and be able to spread their art to the world – on their own terms.

But one thing that has always kept me excited for the music over the years has been witnessing underground MCs deliver nail-biting and unforgettable moments, sharpening their bars as they jump into lyrical wars.

Rarely does such conflict ever bubble to the surface for everyone to witness – until now.

This latest beef is a monumental one, involving two of grime’s biggest names: Wiley and Stormzy. With such insults as, ‘If I see your mum at Croydon market, I’m going to rip that weave off her head’ being flung between the two, it’s become an unmissable clash between two giants.

It reminds me of the days back in the noughties when I would tune in live every week, without fail, to hear and dissect the latest ‘War Report’ update during DJ Logan Sama’s Monday night grime show on Kiss 100.

I’d listen, driving home in the early hours of the morning, and nearly crash my car from the cut-throat personal jabs and jolting sonics I was hearing.

Wiley, the regular instigator, kick-started it all by sending a track in calling out several of the scene’s key players: Ghetts, Scorcher, Wretch 32 and Devlin.

Clashing and war tracks (known as dubs) are a part of grime’s core DNA. As a direct descendent of Jamaican dancehall (as well as UK garage, jungle and US hip-hop­), clashing on stage (similar to its US cousins’ battle rap), going lyric-for-lyric on a track and on radio has almost become a rite of passage for any MC wanting to prove themselves.

So, to many, it’s not shocking to see two grime MCs have conflict. However, it was a huge surprise to see chart-topping Big Mike – aka Stormzy – jump into a lyrical beef.

With a new album out, Heavy Is The Head, and having secured the first No.1 of 2020 with Own It, he didn’t need the promotion and I can’t imagine where he found the time to fit it all in.

Despite a potential war between the USA and Iran unfolding, surprisingly, this grime battle has seized everyone’s attention. It’s an odd alignment to see this beef side by side with such devastating news but maybe this slightly lighter streak of entertainment is a much-needed break from the uncertainty of daily life.

The memes that have popped up all over social media would certainly suggest so, as would the live updates across the front pages of major newspapers. Even Peter Andre butted in with his views on the battle, taking it quite literally as a feud between friends.

Many headlines convey shock and disgust over the language and ‘threats’ that have been shared – and it’s clear that things have been lost in translation, with this misunderstanding adding a layer of comedy. To win a clash like this you have to be as vicious, quick-witted and as sharp as possible.

Stormzy and Wiley aren’t just fighting for the title of king of grime, they are amplifying their love for the traditional old-school grime essence that inspired them to pick up the mic in their early years.

In all honesty, Stormzy could have ignored Wiley’s cheeky remarks – he’s at the top of his game and not many would have batted an eyelid.

But the Croydon MC is showing that he can conquer the charts, sell out arenas and still relish the traditional essence of the culture that helped him launch his successful career.

What we’re witnessing is a significant historical event in UK music history, where one of the biggest artists in the country is amplifying the raw and ready roots to a mainstream level.

This is the beauty of grime clashing. No matter how successful you may have become, when there’s an issue to be settled, no one is too famous to jump in the ring.

Wiley’s enthusiasm for a war is well known on the underground. He enjoys it and, to his testament, understands that the art of war lies in the world’s enthusiasm around grime. It triggers, as Apple Music’s Austin Darbo calls it, a ‘Tsunami’ that sparks a wave of culture-shifting releases and shows.

This was evident back in 2016 when Chip had lovers of the UK scene on the edge of their seats when he took on Yungen, Bugzy Malone and more.

While many may argue about when Stormzy and Wiley’s battle for the crown began, Stormzy dropping his Wiley Flow single last September raised many eyebrows. Many saw it as a salute to the godfather of grime, while others – including the artist himself (after some thought) – saw it as an underlying disrespect.

Before then, both Wiley and Stormzy appeared to be on good terms. In his signature break-out track Know Me From, Stormzy even shouted out the godfather: ‘Out to my big bro Wiley’.

The war itself has been, and continues to be, a thrilling one – I don’t think I’ve eaten this much popcorn in years. Wiley, clearly in battle mode, let off a series of tweets calling out Stormzy, who in return responded brazenly with venom.

Within 24 hours, Wiley had dropped his first dub, Eediyat Skengman, letting Stormzy know exactly what time it was.

To our surprise, Stormzy unleashed Disappointed, while holding a mug of tea in the Kaylum Dennis-directed visual. He also revealed information about an incident backstage at Wiley’s Roundhouse show back in early 2017, when Stormzy allegedly confronted Wiley’s younger brother (and well-known grime MC) Cadell over some back and forth tracks.

Another 24 hours later and we had the godfather’s Eediyat Skengman 2, which took it straight back to family politics with disrespectful lines about Stormzy’s father and mother. The godfather then reminds him, ‘Me, the career resurrector, you wouldn’t be nothing without Skepta’ and ‘But Michael, Maya’s not yours anymore.’

As Stormzy thanked another city for being at his latest HMV album signing he released his blazing hot ‘Still Disappointed’. It cheekily analysed the impact Wiley’s fame has had on his own mother and fired lyrical shots at his whole family.

Meanwhile, Wiley’s younger brother, Cadell, at the centre of this feud, has also released his side of the story (World War III) referencing the rumours around Big Mike’s alleged romance with Jorja Smith.

Racking up millions of views, it’s safe to say that grime is back in full effect.

This beef is the biggest public showcase of the true old-school elements of the sound, with the world watching, sparking discussions in parts of the country that have only heard of grime when they’re talking about the dirty dishes.

Each diss track has received prime-time BBC Radio 1 plays, with full commentary, which we would never have imagined in the early years.

Ultimately, this entertaining moment signals a new stage in where the grime scene sits within UK music and popular culture. Now new fans, drawn in by this refreshingly exciting conflict, will delve deeper into the roots that helped spark this moment and creating a massive opportunity for emerging MCs, producers and more.

This is the moment they’ve been waiting for.

No matter what side you’re cheering for, or think is victorious, the ultimate winner will be the culture that helped spark this beautiful genre in the first place.

Long live grime.

