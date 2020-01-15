stormzy-still-wants-to-marry-maya-jama-and-still-loves-her-‘more-than-anything’

Stormzy has made quite a public declaration of love for Maya Jama, admitting he wants to marry the presenter and have her children.

It comes after the rapper insisted he didn’t cheat, having previously poured his heart out in his release Lessons.

Now, speaking to Charlamagne Tha God in a YouTube interview, Stormzy branded the TV presenter a ‘star girl’ and ‘an amazing woman’ as he addressed their public breakup.

‘Maya is a G, before me…she’s the star girl,’ he said. ‘She’s a phenomenal star.’

Asked by the Breakfast Show host whether there was hope for a reconciliation, Stormzy admitted while he wanted it, he wasn’t sure it was on the cards just yet.

‘I would love for that to happen, but I don’t know…I would love to be the man who she…I would love to do all the things that make it work,’ he said. ‘I want to marry her, I want to have her children. All of that.’

Stormzy, 26, and Maya, 25, started dating in January 2015 after meeting in October 2014, before they split in August last year.

On his recent album, Heavy Is The Head, Stormzy rapped about their split and his feelings towards it on song Lessons.

Speaking about his tune, the star revealed: ‘I really needed to say all that, I needed to do all that, and get this off my chest…but more importantly, because we had a public relationship and public breakup…it was more so to take the bullet that I deserved and take the brunt of it.’

He said that Maya is ‘the first woman I properly loved’ and the experience had been a big ‘learning curve’, adding: ‘I didn’t know you could break your own heart, breaking someone else’s.’

In the emotional chat he said: ‘I love her more than anything, I’ve never loved anyone how I love her.’

The star added that his former girlfriend ‘appreciated’ the song, in which the grime artist sings about his regrets over the end of their relationship: ‘She understood it, I think she appreciated the effort of me trying to take accountability.’

He said: ‘A public disrespect needs a public apology.

‘We were the most public relationship in Britain, apart from Harry and Meghan.’

Following on from his interview with Hot 97 this week, the rapper continued to dismiss suggestions that he had cheated, saying: ‘It wasn’t cheating, I didn’t cheat but it didn’t need to be cheating to be disrespectful.’

He ‘wholeheartedly’ loves Maya and wants ‘to do all the things’ to make their relationship work.

Charlamagne said: ‘It sounds like you the one f*cking up,’ to which Stormzy replied: ‘I totally f*cked up and I guess that’s what Lessons is.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Stormzy addresses Maya Jama and Jorja Smith cheating claims after emotional confessional

MORE: Stormzy slams Eamonn Holmes amid Meghan Markle racism row: ‘Get the fk out of here’





