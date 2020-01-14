stormzy-slams-eamonn-holmes-over-meghan-markle-racism-row:-‘get-the-f**k-out-of-here’

Stormzy has jumped to Meghan Markle’s defence in the midst of the mounting racism debate, telling critics like Eamonn Holmes to ‘get the fk out’.

The Vossi Bop rapper weighed into the argument over the nature of criticism against the Duchess of Sussex following the announcement that she will be stepping down as a senior member of the Royal Family alongside husband Prince Harry.

In recent weeks, Stormzy has been outspoken about systematic racism in the UK and says the ‘hate’ towards Meghan, 38, has a dark undertone.

Speaking to New York radio station Hot 97 during his US tour this week, Stormzy said: ‘I’m not super into the Royal Family but Meghan is a sweet woman, lovely, she does her thing. I haven’t heard her say anything crazy and they just hate her.’

The 26-year-old rapper then fired back at This Morning presenter Eamonn who recently received backlash for describing Meghan as ‘uppity’ and later ‘awful’, ‘weak’, ‘manipulative’ and ‘spoilt’.

Eamonn also said: ‘‘I’ve never met her – but I look at her and I think “I don’t think I’d like you in real life”.’

Hitting back to the comments, Stormzy said: ‘Bro, she’s black, that’s who you’re talking about.’

‘“I just look at her and I think she’s got that arrogance”. I’m like, nah, she’s black man. Just get the fk out of here.’

He continued: ‘If I told someone write a list as to why you hate Meghan Markle, the list is rubbish. There’s nothing credible to it but there’s an obsession with the Royal Family.’

Stormzy, real name Michael Owuo, recently came under fire himself when a media outlet misquoted him as saying the UK is racist, when he actually said racism still exists in the country.

Explaining his previous comments, the Big For Your Boots rapper explained: ‘[Britain] is super in denial…

‘It runs deep – commonwealth, colonialism. Even down to OBEs and MBEs. British Empire – that’s a very [sore subject]. The British Empire is the darkest st ever, the British Commonwealth is the darkest st ever. That’s literally England going to countries and destroying communities.

‘Britain has kind of a, that was back in the day that was nothing to do with us, we’re all here now [attitude].’





