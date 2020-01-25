stormzy-says-he’s-“proud”-he-can-“spar-with-the-godfather”-after-wiley-beef

Stormzy has talked about his recent beef with Wiley in a new interview, saying he’s “proud” he can “spar with the godfather”.

Both MCs took part in a back-and-forth of diss tracks earlier this month, which began after the pair started feuding on Twitter.

Talking to Ebro Darden on Apple Music’s Beats 1, Stormzy said the beef was now “done”. “We had the exchange,” he said. “My last stop, I said 24 hours to reply, posted the video and then I was doing a signing and went to go smoke a cigarette and check the time. I was like, ‘All right, cool. We just got about 10 minutes left.’ Nothing happened. The next day or something, he dropped it. I heard it and it was like, ‘OK, like we’re going to leave it here.”

“I’m proud to be in a position where I can play my part in sparring with The Godfather.” @stormzy reflects on his clash with @WileyUK.https://t.co/W08vhqLHSv pic.twitter.com/bimTZSHuC2 — Beats 1 (@Beats1) January 21, 2020

The day after the last diss track was released, Stormzy’s album ‘Heavy Is The Head’ topped the Official UK Albums Charts. “There were celebrations for that,” Stormzy said.



Now I’m thinking, ’It was a quick, easy victory.’ I big up Wiley for [the fight] all day long. He’s got a duty to protect his genre.

“He’s given me a strength, a certain kind of strength that I may not have had in my career because I was never battle tested. I’m proud to be in a position where I can play my part in sparring with the godfather.”

Meanwhile, last week Wiley took to Twitter to ask Stormzy to book him for his annual Merky Fest. “@stormzy Put me on Merky Fest I don’t even want money I will sing Rolex,” he tweeted.

“In this life sometimes you have to jump off the Cliff or Jump in the fire to see what’s Gwarning and that’s the bottom line of this #Tweet.#Risk #Reward #RobinHood.”