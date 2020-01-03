stormzy-has-officially-landed-the-first-number-one-of-the-decade-and-his-third-uk-number-one

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Rapper extraordinaire Stormzy has scored the UK’s first number one song for both 2020 and the decade.

Own It – which features Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy – has climbed from fifth place to the top spot on this week’s Official Singles Chart.

This doesn’t just start the decade off amazingly for Stormzy, it’s also his third chart-topper in the UK in the last year. Both Vossi Bop and Take Me Back To London (also featuring Ed Sheeran) also hit the number one spot in 2019. The track has been streamed 6.6 million times.

The rapper’s reaction to his success in a video interview with OfficialCharts.com was ‘grateful’ to his fans and his collaborators.

‘When we shoot, we score! Big up Ed and Burna Boy,’ he exclaimed. ‘Honestly, I’m so grateful. Anyone who listens to me, supports me, buys my music, streams my music or comes to my shows, you lot have changed my life. Words aren’t enough, but thank you.’

The last British rapper to score three number-one singles in the space of a year was Dizzee Rascal back in 2010. He landed a trio of hits with Holiday, Dirtee Disco and Shout between September 2009 and June 2010.

Own It also earns Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy his first number one, and it’s Ed Sheeran’s ninth in total. Stormzy beats strong competition this week from Lewis Capaldi, who climbed from number 12 to second place with Before You Go.

Capaldi has also claimed the first number one album of the decade with Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent.

We’ve also been treated to a teaser of Stormzy’s TV acting debut in Malorie Blackman’s Noughts and Crosses in the BBC’s trailer for this year’s TV treats.

Halfway through, we get our first glimpse of Stormzy in action – giving a knowing nod as he tilts his head and declares: ‘Let’s party!’





