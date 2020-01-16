stormzy-has-had-it-with-people-mocking-him-for-‘stuttering’-interview-after-maya-jama-confession

Stormzy has cleared things up after a recent interview in which he appeared to struggle to get his words out.

The rapper has been doing a few interviews in the US recently, opening up about his music and his relationship with ex-girlfriend Maya Jama, who he split from last year.

He took to Twitter on Thursday to explain to his fans that sometimes he finds it difficult to express himself as he wants to make sure he is ‘saying the right thing’.

Stormzy tweeted: ‘Yes I stutter and sometimes struggle to get my sentences off, my brain moves fast and i wanna make sure I’m saying the right thing so sometimes I verbally trip over myself.’

The star then followed it up with some fighting talk, tweeting: ‘So yeah go on and laugh at me you bunch of cs.’

Luckily his fans were understanding and even shared similar experiences they had had themselves.

‘My little boy has the same problem. Sign of intelligence buddy. Haters gonna hate,’ one said.

Another fan tweeted: ‘Happens to me too, especially in meetings at work. My brain knows what it wants to say, but I just can’t get it out sometimes.’

‘You’re an internationally respected man of words, bro. Hence you think about what you say. Of course you’ll occasionally trip up. Every seriously thoughtful person does,’ read a further reply.

During an interview with Hot97, Big Mike addressed claims that he had cheated on Maya with singer Jorja Smith.

He said on the show: ‘D’you know what? It’s good that you asked me this. I didn’t cheat. I didn’t cheat!

‘It’s so mad because even with the song – I made a song called Lessons addressing the situation. And since the situation happened, there’s was a lot of, like, “You’re a cheat!”’

When host Laura Stylz asked if he had an affair with Jorja, Stormzy replied: ‘No, no, no, we’re not a thing. That’s a rumour.’

The 26-year-old also sat down for a chat with Charlamagne tha God, telling the host that he wants to marry the presenter.

Stormz confessed: ‘I love her whole-heartedly. I love her more than anything. I’ve never loved anyone how I do love her.

‘I would love for that to happen but I don’t know if that’s like…I’d love to do all the things that make this work.

‘I was pacing round my kitchen for days like, “Fk’s sake, this one reckless night of like…

‘”All of those things bruv, marriage, kids, you have put all of that and now look. You probably won’t ever, you’ve lost her.” Do you know what I mean?’

His whistlestop tour around America comes after the release of his album Heavy Is The Head, which referenced his relationship with Maya in the song Lessons.





