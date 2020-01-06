stormzy-calls-wiley-a-‘p***k’-and-drags-his-family-into-nasty-feud-with-diss-track-disappointed

Stormzy has escalated his feud with Wiley by dropping his own scathing diss track, in which he brands his grime rival a ‘pk’ and calls out his family.

The grime legends have been publicly trading shots at each other since Wiley criticised Stormzy for collaborating with Ed Sheeran on Take Me Back To London.

Tensions rose last night when Wiley released the diss track Eediyat Skengman (Stormzy Send), which saw him describe Stormzy as ‘worse than Ed’.

Well, Stormzy, 26, has taken all of a few hours to get in the studio booth and record his response – and it’s not for the faint-hearted.

‘I came to your show, and moved to your brother in front of your dad,’ Stormzy raps on Disappointed.

Wiley did mention Stormzy’s ex-girlfriend Maya Jama on his diss track, after all.

‘Your old man just stood there pissed / I said pops, why you look so sad? Then you brought me out on stage right after, You fg pk.’

Jeez, anyone else need to stop to catch their breath?

Oh, and it gets worse.

Stormzy continues: ‘Go and back your bro before you sk my dk / About sk your mum, I soon bust your lip.’

Although Wiley, 40, denied using drugs over the weekend, Stormzy has still branded him a ‘crackhead ct’.

Of course, Stormzy doesn’t miss the opportunity to promote his recent releases and name-drops his second album, Heavy Is The Head, which is on course to land the UK number one this weekend.

As if that wasn’t rubbing salt into the wound, Stormzy subtly mentions the fact he has scooped the first number one single of the decade with Own It featuring Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy.

‘I’m so big that the only thing bigger than me last year was Brexit / I can’t tweet, I’m too reckless (Woo) / I’m too BBC Breakfast,’ Stormz brags.

Wiley is hoping to get his track to number one but he’s got some work to put in to knock Stormzy off his perch.

If fans are hoping the lads will bury the hatchet, they’ve got a long wait as Stormzy states: ‘No respect for you, you ain’t earned it.’

Where will this feud go next?





