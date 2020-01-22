stormzy-buzzing-as-beyonce-sends-him-ivy-park-package-and-declares-they’re-‘friends-forever’

Stormzy now considers himself a ‘friend’ of Beyonce after the Single Ladies singer sent him a package with her new Ivy Park collection.

Since last week, Beyonce has been busy blessing her celebrity pals like Reese Witherspoon, Kelly Rowland, Cardi B and Kendall Jenner, with huge trunks filled with pieces from her new Ivy Park range with Adidas.

Vossi Bop rapper Stormzy is the latest celebrity to receive the care package and he couldn’t be more buzzing.

Due to the fact that he’s all the way across the pond, Stormzy’s parcel wasn’t as large as the other lucky celebs but he clearly didn’t mind.

‘Little package here, let’s open up and see what we got,’ the grime star told his Instagram followers as he excitedly pulled apart the packaging.

‘This is straight from the desk of Beyonce so I’m not saying that’s my best friend but, boy, we might as well be now.’

We’re not jealous, you are.

He added proudly: ‘Thank you very much Beyonce… friends forever… Thank you myyyy G.’

Stormzy is actually quite pally with Beyonce and her husband Jay Z as he recently recalled his times hanging out with the music power couple while visiting the US.

During an interview with The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne, the Big For Your Boots rapper went into detail about the time he turned down a collaboration with Jay Z to his face, but it resulted in the pair having the ‘greatest conversation’ of his life and strengthened their bond.

They’re so close now that Jay Z had no problem with Stormzy smoking weed in front of Beyonce’s mum Tina Knowles-Lawson at a party recently.

Alright, we get it, you’re chums.

Beyonce’s Ivy Park collection has received applause from fans, even if some have compared the pieces to the Sainsbury’s uniform.

Still, the Formation singer is appreciative of the response and told fans in an Instagram post: ‘I want to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible human beings who stood in those long lines in the snow and rain.

‘All the beautiful people who waited in the waiting room online. All of the friends and family who took the time to film videos and dress up in the unboxing. I am humbled, grateful and proud. Y’all look so good in your IVY PARK. I love you deep.’

When announcing her new partnership with Adidas after leaving Topshop, Beyonce explained how she wanted the new collection to be unisex after realising so many men were also wearing pieces from the original range.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Beyonce ‘humbled’ by Ivy Park support after range is roasted with Sainsbury’s comparisons

MORE: Beyonce fans fuming over Sainsbury’s shading Ivy Park collection: ‘You don’t own a color combination sweetie’





