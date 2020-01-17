stormont-to-review-future-of-irish-and-ulster-scots-voicemail-service

Ulster-Scots and Irish language voicemail services at Stormont are under review – and have been used so infrequently in 16 years that the Department for Communities is no longer keeping records of calls.

The services were set up in 2004 by former direct rule minister Angela Smith on the back of the European Charter, which was designed to protect and promote regional and minority languages.

The department said it no longer keeps records of the number of calls, but that the service was used “infrequently”.

The facility is in place for members of the public as a way of indicating that they wish to conduct their business in Irish or Ulster-Scots.

The voicemail service allows people to leave their requests with government departments if no one proficient in their preferred language is available when they call.

An Ulster-Scots or Irish speaker is then sourced and a response will then be issued. In 2013 this paper reported that not one call had been made to the Ulster-Scots line in almost a decade.

Just 46 calls had been made during the same period of 2004 to 2012 to the Irish line.