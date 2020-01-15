Stormont to get £2bn in funding from Westminster







Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Julian Smith (right) during their visit to Stormont, Belfast. Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The Government has said they will provide an extra £1 billion in funding to the new Stormont Executive.

It brings to £2 billion the amount of funding being provided to Northern Ireland from the UK government.

The funding is being provided to end the nurses’ pay dispute, transform public services, turbocharge infrastructure investment and address NI’s unique circumstances, according to a statement.

It includes a “rapid injection” of £550 million to Executive finances, including £200 million to resolve the nurses’ pay dispute and deliver pay parity over the next two years.

The UK government has said they’ll ringfence £60 million to deliver a medical school in Londonderry subject to Executive approval.

There will also be £50 million for the rollout of low-emission public transport.

Julian Smith, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, said: “This £2bn injection will help transform public services in Northern Ireland, including ending the nurses’ pay dispute. New Decade, New Approach is about putting Northern Ireland’s Assembly on a sustainable footing.

“This funding provides certainty to the Executive and ensures much-needed reforms across health, education and justice can be delivered.”

The funding comes with conditions to deliver accountability in public spending and the building of sustainable public services, the statement said.

It also allows for the establishment of a new UK Government – Northern Ireland Executive joint board.

It comes after the economist Esmond Birnie estimated the cost of getting Northern Ireland back on its feet with enough resources to tackle the mountain of issues facing the public sector at around £5bn.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar were in Northern Ireland at the beginning of the week to mark the restoration of devolution.

First Minister Arlene Foster and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill later wrote to the Prime Minister to address the issue of funding.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy said they had told Mr Johnson work was ongoing over the cost of the new deal pledges.

Belfast Telegraph Digital