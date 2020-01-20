stormont-spads-to-come-under-greater-scrutiny-and-have-their-salaries-capped-after-rhi-affair

Stormont Spads to come under greater scrutiny and have their salaries capped...

The work carried out by special advisers at Stormont will be scrutinised to a much greater extent, while their maximum salary will also be reduced.

Finance Minister Conor Murphy made the changes in an updated code of conduct for the special advisers (Spads).

The updated code includes an £85,000 cap on the maximum salary a Spad can receive – a reduction from £91,809.

It means that a Spad cannot be paid more than a Minister.

The changes come after the inquiry into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme heard concerns around how, during the last Assembly, some special advisers behaved and what influence they wielded.

The Executive is yet to agree on what the disciplinary procedures may be for those Spads who are in breach of the new code.

TUV leader Jim Allister said that while he agrees with the majority of the content that has been changed within the code of conduct, he believes it must be backed up by legislation to give it “bite”.