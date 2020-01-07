stormont-set-for-rally-over-northern-ireland-mental-health-provision







More than 2,000 people have shown interest in joining a grassroots protest at Stormont over mental health provision in Northern Ireland.

Organisers Chloe Murphy and Jonny Collins (both from Belfast and aged 22) have called for a peaceful protest on February 1 to demand action from political leaders.

On Tuesday, 2,400 people on the ‘Storm Stormont’ Facebook said they were interested in taking part and almost 1,000 said they would be there.

Ms Murphy said record levels of suicide and a lack of funding for mental health services had motivated them to stage an event for the first time.

“My friend Jonny and I thought about having an event at Stormont because that’s where the problem starts really with the lack of government,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“We want to show it’s a real problem that won’t just go away, it needs a revolution.

“I feel young men and women in particular, all ages really, in Northern Ireland have been so badly affected.