stormont-deal:-northern-ireland-business-leaders-urge-parties-to-do-‘heavy-lifting’-to-restore-assembly

Business bodies have urged Northern Ireland’s political parties to undertake the “heavy lifting” needed to agree the draft deal to restore devolution.

The draft deal was announced by the Secretary of State and Republic’s Foreign Minister on Thursday night.

Business representatives met with the Secretary of State before the document was published.

Trade NI, which is made up of Retail NI, Manufacturing NI and Hospitality Ulster, also welcomed the deal.

“We strongly encourage all the main parties of Northern Ireland to sign the deal today and get the Assembly back up and running.”

“As our three organisations represent the majority of the businesses that make up private sector jobs in Northern Ireland, we are cautiously hopeful that the deal and a return of the Assembly will see the development of policies and legislation at devolved level and the kick start that our economy desperately needs.

“The clear prioritisation of the Northern Ireland economy highlights the many challenges that businesses have faced over the past three years and our message to the parties is that we support you in your endeavours to secure this deal.”