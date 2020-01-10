Home NEWS Stormont deal live updates: Sinn Fein to re-enter Northern Ireland government NEWS Stormont deal live updates: Sinn Fein to re-enter Northern Ireland government By Charles Henry - January 10, 2020 5 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald (Niall Carson/PA) The Orange Order has said they cannot support the deal. Hundreds of nurses protest outside Stormont on January 10, 2020. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND – JANUARY 10: Hundreds of nurses protest outside Stormont on January 10, 2020 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The healthcare workers are striking again today due to the crisis caused by unsafe staffing levels and pay disparity and the lack of a power sharing government to address these needs. It is three years since the power sharing executive government in the province collapsed, talks to restore the executive have been ongoing since the general election. The Secretary of State Julian Smith MP has said he will call an election if the parties can not reach an agreement by Monday. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND – JANUARY 10: Hundreds of nurses protest outside Stormont on January 10, 2020 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The healthcare workers are striking again today due to the crisis caused by unsafe staffing levels and pay disparity and the lack of a power sharing government to address these needs. It is three years since the power sharing executive government in the province collapsed, talks to restore the executive have been ongoing since the general election. The Secretary of State Julian Smith MP has said he will call an election if the parties can not reach an agreement by Monday. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images) Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith is pictured meeting pupils during a visit to Maghaberry Primary School in County Antrim this morning. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 10th January 2020 – Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith is pictured meeting pupils during a visit to Maghaberry Primary School in County Antrim this morning. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 10th January 2020 – Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith is pictured during a visit to Maghaberry Primary School this morning. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 10th January 2020 – Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith is pictured meeting pupils during a visit to Maghaberry Primary School in County Antrim this morning. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 10th January 2020 – Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith is pictured meeting John Watson, Chairman of the Board of Governors, left, and principal Graham Gault during a visit to Maghaberry Primary School in County Antrim this morning. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 10th January 2020 – Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith is pictured meeting principal Graham Gault during a visit to Maghaberry Primary School in County Antrim this morning. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 10th January 2020 – Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith is pictured meeting pupils during a visit to Maghaberry Primary School in County Antrim this morning. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 10th January 2020 – Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith is pictured during a visit to Maghaberry Primary School this morning. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 10th January 2020 – Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith is pictured meeting pupils during a visit to Maghaberry Primary School in County Antrim this morning. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 10th January 2020 – Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith is pictured meeting pupils during a visit to Maghaberry Primary School in County Antrim this morning. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Press Eye – Belfast – Northern Ireland – 10th January 2020 – Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith is pictured meeting pupils during a visit to Maghaberry Primary School in County Antrim this morning. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney (left) and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith issue a statement in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA) Sinn Fein has announced it will re-enter devolved power sharing in Northern Ireland. More follows…. Belfast Telegraph Digital