stormont-deal-live-updates:-sinn-fein-expected-to-announce-position-in-coming-hours

Sinn Fein is expected to announce whether the party will back the deal to restore Stormont in the coming hours.

So far the DUP are the only party to back the deal with Sinn Fein understood to be revealing its position in a news conference in the coming hours.

The Orange Order has said they have serious concerns about the deal put forward by the UK and Irish Governments due to legislation for the Irish language.

In a statement the organisation said that “the detailed raft of proposals including the provision of an Irish Language Commissioner are clearly at odds with the stated view of the Institution and as such, we cannot support them”.

Irish language group Conradh na Gaeilge said the agreement promised an Irish language Act based on the Welsh legislation and does not contain provisions that are made for language in Wales or in the south, as was explicitly committed to by both governments.

Political parties have been urged to back the deal by Chief Constable Simon Byrne, policing organisations, nurses, business and civic groups as well as teachers and education unions.

Secretary of State Julian Smith and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney published the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document on Thursday evening and urged parties to back it and return to Stormont on Friday.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has indicated that her party will back the deal, while Sinn Fein said its leadership will meet to discuss it on Friday. The UUP has said they will consider the deal, but are willing to attend the Assembly if it sits.

Assembly authorities have said Speaker Robin Newton will only reconvene a sitting if he receives an indication from the parties that a deal is in place to enable the formation of an executive.

