stormont-deal-live-updates:-pressure-builds-on-northern-ireland-parties-to-reach-agreement-ahead-of-monday-deadline

Northern Ireland’s political parties have been urged to back the deal put forward by the UK and Irish Governments.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne, policing organisations, nurses, business and civic groups as well as teachers and education unions have all given their backing to the deal.

Secretary of State Julian Smith and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney published the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ document on Thursday evening and urged parties to back it and return to Stormont on Friday.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has indicated that her party will back the deal, while Sinn Fein said its leadership will meet to discuss it on Friday. The UUP has said they will consider the deal, but are willing to attend the Assembly if it sits.

Assembly authorities have said Speaker Robin Newton will only reconvene a sitting if he receives an indication from the parties that a deal is in place to enable the formation of an executive.

