stormont-deal-‘constitutional-surrender-to-dublin’,-says-tuv-leader-jim-allister







Irish Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney (left) and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Julian Smith issue a statement in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

The Northern Ireland Assembly could return on Friday if political parties back a deal tabled by the UK and Irish Governments.

Secretary of State Julian Smith and Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney published the ‘New Decade, New Approach’ deal on Thursday evening and urged parties to back it and return to Stormont on Friday.

DUP leader Arlene Foster has indicated that her party will back the deal, while Sinn Fein said its leadership will meet to discuss it on Friday. The UUP has said they will consider the deal, but are willing to attend the Assembly if it sits.

Assembly authorities have said Speaker Robin Newton will only reconvene a sitting if he receives an indication from the parties that a deal is in place to enable the formation of an executive.

Belfast Telegraph Digital