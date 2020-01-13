stormont:-arlene-foster-will-‘hold-boris-johnson-to-his-word’-on-spending-commitments

DUP leader Arlene Foster has said she will hold Prime Minister Boris Johnson to his word on providing enough financial assistance to Northern Ireland.

Mrs Foster was speaking following meetings with the PM at Stormont on Monday.

There has been much speculation as to precisely how much extra funding will be provided to Northern Ireland as part of the New Decade, New Approach deal.

Mr Johnson would not give an exact figure, however he said his government was making “huge commitments” financially to Northern Ireland.

It has been suggested that at least £2billion would been needed to fulfill the commitments detailed in the agreement.

Mrs Foster said it is up to Boris Johnson to “step up to the plate” and deliver financially.

“We’ve heard from the Prime Minister that he wants to support devolution and wants to make sure we have the resources available to do that,” she said.

“I very much want to hold him to his word and make sure that we do have enough finances to deal with the resource pressures, particularly around public sector pay and other matters. But we also have a great deal of investment to put in in relation to infrastructure, and it’s important that we do that as well.

“Some of the figures may sound big, but some of it is over a period of years, so those are the issues we finally need to settle with the Secretary of State, and that’s what we are going to do.

“[Boris Johnson] must deliver. Because we have stepped up to the plate in relation to the political agreement. He put forward an agreement, he asked us to sign up to it – we all signed up to it to come into a multi-party executive – so therefore it is incumbent on the Prime Minister to step up to the plate in terms of finances.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Nolan Show on Monday morning, DUP agriculture minister Edwin Poots suggested that domestic rates may have to be increased to provide additional money and the introduction of a water charge could be possible.

The First Minister, however, dismissed this idea, stating that the introduction of a water charge “will not be on the table” as it would not have the support of the executive.

Boris Johnson cautioned that the future of the institutions is “not just about money”, but also about political leadership.

“I want to make it absolutely clear that we in the UK Government will now work with this revived government to ensure we deliver on that potential through better infrastructure, better education and technology,” Mr Johnson told a press conference at Stormont.

“Using those three things to bring our whole UK together so all four nations benefit from the prosperity and growth we intend to deliver.”

Mr Johnson also rejected the suggestion that his visit was simply a “photo opportunity or publicity stunt” and said he wanted to mark the historic return of devolution to Northern Ireland.

Belfast Telegraph Digital