storm-unleash-on-departing-south-sydney-boss

The Melbourne Storm have made no secret of these displeasure towards departing South Sydney Rabbitohs boss Shane Richardson.

Soon after Richardson announced he’d leave the Rabbitohs, reports emerged that the former boss had a falling out in clumps with club great Sam Burgess.

Fellow NRL great Braith Anasta doubled down on the claims yesterday stating Burgess wasn’t the only real player to believe that way about Richardson.

“I don’t believe they do go along and I don’t believe they have for a long period but he could be not the only person there,” Anasta told Fox League.

Shane Richardson, Sam Burgess (Getty)

However in the case of the Storm, General Manager of Football, Frank Ponissi, managed to get clear his club couldn’t be happier with the departure of Richardson following years of backwards and forwards insults between your two teams.

“He’s always used the media as a platform for his opinions,” Ponissi told the The Daily Telegraph.

“And he’s had many cracks at us through the years about how exactly we play. He even questioned our soul once. We’ve been enduring this but we’ve had a gutful now.”

Lately, Storm star Cameron Smith pleaded with the NRL to suspend the growing season earlier this month once the coronavirus outbreak at that time began to rapidly rise in infection cases.

Peter FitzSimons roasts the NRL when planning on taking too much time to suspend the growing season

But Smith’s plea didn’t sit well with Richardson who criticised the NRL great’s stance as “irresponsible”.

“A month or more ago Cameron Smith gave an informed and thought-provoking opinion on the immediate future of the overall game during coronavirus. It had been a debate being held all over the world in every sports,” Ponissi said.

“Then Richardson brands him as irresponsible. That has been the final straw for all of us. How do a crack be had by him at a bloke who’s more than eligible for ­express an impression?

“Players tend to be bagged for saying nothing or giving cliche answers.”

Melbourne Storm head coach Craig Bellamy. (Getty)

This past year, Richardson criticised the true way the Storm play their design of football, declaring “It isn’t in the spirit of the overall game” as he took aim the crusher tackle and wrestling techniques.

“It has nothing in connection with Wayne Bennett. Let me think after twenty f—— seven years near the top of rugby league, Let me think I’ve got my very own opinions,” Richardson said this past year when Ponissi played down the former South Sydney chief’s claims.

“I don’t want a casino game that’s played this way and we have to improve it.

“It isn’t personal.

“I love Frank and Dave, but that’s not to state I trust them.”