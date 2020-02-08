storm-ciara-to-bring-travel-chaos-as-80mph-gales-batter-uk

The latest headlines in your inbox

Storm Ciara is set to bring travel chaos across swathes of the UK as “damaging winds” swoop in.

Weather warnings have been issued for parts of the UK on Saturday with expected delays and cancellations to air, ferry and train services, damage to buildings and a chance of power cuts.

Yellow alerts cover the north west of England today and on Sunday, a yellow warning of wind covers the entire country.

Meanwhile an amber warning has been issued for south-east England for tomorrow.​

Several rail firms announced they will operate reduced timetables amid speed restrictions due to gusts of up to 80mph.

Network Rail and train operators in England issued an alert to passengers, which read: “Only travel by train this Sunday if absolutely necessary.”

Strong winds have the potential to damage overhead electric wires and tracks due to debris or trees falling onto the railway.

Disruption could continue into Monday morning as repair work may be hampered by the conditions

Passengers are urged to check for updates before they travel.

The London Winter Run 10k event – due to be attended by 25,000 runners – was cancelled after organisers said they were “not able to guarantee the safety of our runners, crew and volunteers”.

Storm Ciara was named by the Met Office on Wednesday and is moving eastwards towards the UK and Ireland.

Advice from AA and IAM RoadSmart for Storm Ciara:

1. Do not even start your journey if weather conditions are extreme.

2. Check weather and traffic information updates regularly and plan your route carefully, allowing extra time.

3. Keep both hands on the wheel with a firm grip.

4. Take extra care when passing cyclists, motorcyclists and horse-riders.

5. Keep your distance from other vehicles, particularly high-sided vehicles and caravans.

6. Prepare for strong gusts of wind, such as in gaps between buildings and after overtaking larger vehicles.

7. Keep your speed down. This will give you more time to avoid debris and reduce the extent you are blown of course.

8. Take note of the movement of trees to get an indication of wind strength.

9. Keep an eye out for twigs or small branches in the road. They could indicate there is a fallen tree or large branch around the next bend.

10. Be aware that partially fallen trees can be hard to spot if they hang above the sweep of your headlights.

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders said: “Storm Ciara will bring damaging winds and heavy rain across the UK this weekend and we have issued a range of severe weather warnings giving people time to prepare for potential impacts of the storm.

“Winds will increase through Saturday across Northern Ireland, Scotland, northern England and Wales, before turning very windy across the rest of UK through the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Gusts of 50-60mph are expected quite widely across inland areas, with even stronger gusts of 80mph or higher along coastal areas, especially in south-east England and northern Scotland.”

Drivers are being warned to take extra care on the roads due to the potential of difficult conditions caused by heavy rain, particularly on coastal or exposed routes.

Guy Addington, regional water safety lead at the RNLI, said: “This rough weather could making visiting our coasts around the UK and Ireland treacherous and bring very dangerous sea conditions.

“If you see someone else in danger in the water, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard. If you have something that floats that they can hold on to, throw it to them.

“Don’t go in the water yourself – too many people drown trying to save others.”