storm-ciara:-met-office-names-weather-front-as-80mph-winds-and-heavy-rain-set-to-hit-uk-this-weekend

The latest headlines in your inbox

The latest storm to hit the UK has been named Ciara and will bring very unsettled weather across the UK on Saturday night and Sunday, the Met Office said.

Gusts of up to 80mph could be felt in some coastal areas this weekend with the Met Office warning of “very strong winds” throughout the country.

Forecasters have issued a yellow weather warning covering the entirety of England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland from 6pm on Saturday and throughout Sunday.

Many inland areas of the UK could experience gusts of up to 60mph, the Met Office said, while gales of between 70-80mph could hit exposed coasts and hills, especially in the north and west.

Heavy rain is also expected, forecasters said.

Met Office spokesman Graham Madge said: “The systems that we have coming in with Storm Ciara will come in late on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.”

Sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday will come to an “abrupt” end as strong winds blow in ahead of Ciara’s arrival, he said.

“These strong winds will sweep in on Friday and there will be come rain coming into western parts of the country.

“As we get to midday on Saturday, these winds will begin to strengthen,” he added.

“By the time the warning sets in at 6pm, we will expect very strong winds, heavy rains, coastal swells and very large waves.”

Mr Madge said there was also potential for flooding in coastal areas.

“We can expect the unsettled spell to continue into the beginning of next week,” he said, adding that warnings will be updated closer to the time.

Storm Ciara is the third named storm in the 2019-2020 storm season, which began in September.