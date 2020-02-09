storm-ciara:-london-victoria-platforms-closed-&apos;until-further-notice&apos;-over-storm-damage-to-roof

Storm Ciara: London Victoria platforms closed 'until further notice' over storm damage to roof

Six platforms have been shut “until further notice” at London Victoria after Storm Ciara battered the station’s roof.

National Rail issued a warning on Twitter saying: “Platforms 1-6 at London Victoria are currently closed until further notice due to damage to the roof. 

“The only Southeastern services to operate to / from London Victoria will be those to / from Ashford on the Maidstone East line.”

